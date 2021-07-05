Korea: From Galaxy S21FE to Galaxy Z Fold 3, products of Samsung Unpacked August are unveiled

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) are unveiled, these products will be released in Samsung Unpacked 2021 on August 3. Android Headlines, a foreign mobile media, released a rendered image this could be an official image for the promotion of Galaxy S21FE.

According to the leaked render image, Galaxy S21FE will be released with 4 color options, gray, light green, light violet and white. Considering that Galaxy S20FE, which was released last year, has various color options including cloud red, cloud lavender, cloud navy, cloud white, and cloud mint, the color options for Galaxy S21FE could be competitively lesser than S20 FE.

For device design, it is similar to Galaxy S21 but the thickness of the rear camera's bump will be smaller than Galaxy S21. The material is expected to be 'Glasstic (polycarbonate)', the same as Galaxy S21. In terms of specifications, display with a 16.5cm (6.5inch) 120hertz refresh rate will be equipped. It is predicted that 'Qualcomm Snapdragon 888' or Samsung's Exynos will be used for application processors (AP).

In addition, it is expected to have triple rear cameras with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage capacity, wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and telephoto lens. Previously, there were some predictions that Galaxy S21FE will not be released this year due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

However, Android Headlines informed, "Galaxy S21FE will be released in October. Due to the shortage of semiconductors, the release date will be delayed compared to other products unveiled at Unpacked." Also, there are some expectations that Samsung Electronics will release Galaxy S21FE in limited markets such as North America and Europe. In fact, Samsung Electronics released Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72, and Galaxy A52 5G in some foreign markets but the Korean domestic market was excluded from it.

Previously, India's IT media 91 Mobile released a rendered image that expected to be an official image of Galaxy Z Fold 3. Galaxy Z Fold 3, which was previously known to support S Pen through a document of U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was also confirmed by the rendered image that it will be equipped with an Under Panel Camera (UPC).

UPC is a technology that has a front camera underneath a display panel, which is also called UDC (Under Display Camera) Until now, the 'Punch Hole' method which has a hole for the front camera on the display is a major design for smartphone cameras. However, if the UPC technology is applied, users can usually use a full display, but can only allow light to penetrate when using the front camera.

The color options of Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also various. According to the leaked render image of Galaxy Z Fold 3, it is expected to be released in three colors, black, navy green, and gradation pink. (ANI/Global Economic)

