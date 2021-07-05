Left Menu

Russia confirms 24,353 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow (Russia), July 5 (ANI/Sputnik) - Russia recorded 24,353 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,635,294, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow (Russia), July 5 (ANI/Sputnik) Russia recorded 24,353 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,635,294, the federal response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 24,353 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 3,263 cases (13.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.43 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 6,557 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,651 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,828 cases. The response center reported a new record of 654 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 1,38,579.

In the same 24 hours, 14,540 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 50,83,441. (ANI/Sputnik)

