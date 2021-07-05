Left Menu

Shelling targets US base in Syria

Rocket fire targeted a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Sunday night, the state news agency SANA reported.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:09 IST
Shelling targets US base in Syria
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Damascus (Syria) July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Rocket fire targeted a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Sunday night, the state news agency SANA reported. The shelling targeted the base in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, SANA reported.

It added that U.S. warplanes flew over the area after ground troops closed it off. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets, which it identified as "Iranian-made," were fired from the city of al-Mayadeen in the countryside of Deir al-Zour. It added that the rockets exploded inside the base.

The observatory noted that the U.S. forces didn't respond to the fire. However, the U.S.-led coalition spokesperson Wayne Marotto denied any attack against U.S. forces in Syria.

"There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today," he said. On June 28, an attack by pro-Iran fighters targeted the same base located in the same region near the Syrian-Iraqi border. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021