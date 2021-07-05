Left Menu

US Congressman calls on Biden to declare Tibet an 'independent country'

A US Congressman from Pennsylvania has introduced a resolution in the US Congress, calling on US President Joe Biden to declare Tibet an independent country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:38 IST
US Congressman calls on Biden to declare Tibet an 'independent country'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A US Congressman from Pennsylvania has introduced a resolution in the US Congress, calling on US President Joe Biden to declare Tibet an independent country. According to Phayul, the resolution stated that the US must reject "seven-decade long illegal occupation of Tibet by the forces of the Chinese Communist Party" and asserted that the US would provide relief to "long-suffering people and reinforce its reputation as a strident defender of global human rights."

"After 70+ years of illegal occupation of Tibet by the murderous Chinese Communist Party, it's well past time for the US to take action. That's why I'm proud today to introduce a resolution calling on President Biden to declare Tibet an independent country," Republican MP Scott Perry tweeted last week. This bill recognized all three provinces in Tibet as a separate, independent country.

The 2021 Tibet bill also urged Washington to recognize the "democratically elected government of Tibet, presently named as the Central Tibetan Administration, [as] the only governing authority of Tibet." The bill also entailed sanctions on individuals who are responsible for or complicit in, directly or indirectly, supporting the occupation of Tibet.

Last month, the US Senate had passed a bipartisan bill to heed the call to open a consulate in Lhasa and had called for reinforcing the global engagement on policy towards the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The US Innovation and Competition Act (also known as the Endless Frontier Act), provides USD 250 billion through investment in science to compete with China, also contains several important provisions on Tibet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021