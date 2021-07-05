Left Menu

Verdict on Nepal House of Representatives dissolution likely on July 12

Nepal's Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has said that the country's Supreme Court is likely to deliver the final verdict over the House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution next week.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:49 IST
Nepal Supreme Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal's Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana has said that the country's Supreme Court is likely to deliver the final verdict over the House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution next week. The Information Officer at the Supreme Court of Nepal confirmed that Chief Justice Rana has said that the verdict is expected to announced on July 12.

"Discussion over the writ petition regarding the dissolution of House of Representatives has concluded. The final verdict is expected to be announced on 28thAsadh (July 12)," Kishor Paudel, Information Officer at the court told ANI. As several writ petitions had been filed against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move, the court had decided to issue a verdict on the petition filed by the main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba first and began the hearing.

After the pleading on behalf of the petitioners and the government, the court also heard four amici curiae sent by the central committee and the Supreme Court chapter of the Nepal Bar Association about the issue on Monday. Of four senior advocates, two argued the House should be reinstated while two others said Oli's move was right. Arguing the House could not elect a prime minister that would secure a majority while it also did not give him majority support, the Oli-led government had announced the dissolution of the House on May 22.

A total of 30 writ petitions have been filed against the dissolution. As many as 146 lawmakers of the House of Representatives including Sher Bahadur Deuba of Nepali Congress (NC) had filed writ petitions demanding the reinstatement of the House and appointment of Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Chief Justice Rana formed a five-member constitutional bench to hear the petition. The bench headed by him includes Justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and DrAananda Mohan Bhattarai.

The constitutional bench had earlier issued an order ruling that the advocates should finish their arguments within 32 hours. (ANI)

