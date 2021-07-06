Left Menu

3 Pakistani soldiers killed, 1 injured in terror attack in North Waziristan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, while one more sustained injuries in a terror attack on a check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday morning.

ANI | North Waziristan | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:55 IST
3 Pakistani soldiers killed, 1 injured in terror attack in North Waziristan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, while one more sustained injuries in a terror attack on a check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday morning. Terrorists attacked the Beza check-post in the Hasan Khel area adjacent to the Afghan border, Dawn reported citing officials.

They informed that three soldiers were killed in the pre-dawn attack and another soldier sustained, who suffered injuries, was shifted to a hospital in the Dwatoi area. Terrorists used heavy weapons in the attack, the officials added.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. Last week, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district in which two soldiers were killed while two others were wounded.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021