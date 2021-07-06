3 Pakistani soldiers killed, 1 injured in terror attack in North Waziristan

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed, while one more sustained injuries in a terror attack on a check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday morning. Terrorists attacked the Beza check-post in the Hasan Khel area adjacent to the Afghan border, Dawn reported citing officials.

They informed that three soldiers were killed in the pre-dawn attack and another soldier sustained, who suffered injuries, was shifted to a hospital in the Dwatoi area. Terrorists used heavy weapons in the attack, the officials added.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan. Last week, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military post in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan tribal district in which two soldiers were killed while two others were wounded.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

