Seamless trade in Indo-Pacific reflects globalisation, multipolarity: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the seamless and integrated trade space has been brought back by the littoral countries in the Indo-Pacific after a decade that reflects the true reality of globalisation and multipolarity. He said that a seamless and integrated space was disconnected decades ago. "Today, as many Indian Ocean economies trade, further in the east and some of them have displayed presence in the south and westwards. We are quite sensibly seeing the landscape what it really is."

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 1st edition of Indo-Pacific Business Summit, Jaishankar said that "Indo-Pacific is the return of history" and "reflects the reality of globalisation" and "rejection of bipolarity". Jaishankar said that "Indo-Pacific reflects the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and the benefits of rebalancing. It means the overcoming of the cold war and rejection of bipolarity and dominance."

"It is an expression of our collective interest in promoting global prosperity and securing global comments", said Jaishankar hailing the collective efforts put up by the Indo Pacific countries. Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Jaishankar assured that India is coming out of it and will witness a strong economic recovery.

"India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery it will be a more dynamic and friendly a business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy and will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires." (ANI)

