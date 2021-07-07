UN chief concerned about unrest in Eswatini

New York [US], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced concern over the recent developments in the Kingdom of Eswatini, notably clashes between security forces and demonstrators that have led to deaths and injuries, said his spokesman. The secretary-general reiterated his call on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and address their differences through inclusive and meaningful dialogue, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Guterres underlined the importance of enabling all Eswatini to exercise their civil and political rights peacefully and urged the security forces to exercise utmost restraint, said the statement. Guterres welcomed recent efforts, led by the Southern African Development Community, to find a solution to the current situation. The United Nations remains committed to working with the government and the people of Eswatini, and all partners, to ensure a peaceful resolution, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)