Left Menu

Taliban can't make govt surrender, even in 100 years: Afghan President Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that the Taliban cannot make the Afghan government surrender even in the next one hundred years.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:01 IST
Taliban can't make govt surrender, even in 100 years: Afghan President Ghani
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani . Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that the Taliban cannot make the Afghan government surrender even in the next one hundred years. The Khaama Press reported that Ghani in a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace of Afghanistan also said that the Taliban and its supporters are solely responsible for the current bloodshed and destruction in the country.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Muhib said that the Taliban's territory expansion does not mean they are being welcomed by Afghans, and added that people are ready to defend their territories. He also informed that seven black hawk choppers are soon to be handed over to Afghan National Defense and Security forces that will help bring the ongoing conflict under control.

Meanwhile, the country's Defence Ministry informed that over 200 Taliban terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours. Taliban, on the other hand, claimed that they have captured six more districts in the same duration.

At least 10,000 members of Afghan commando forces are engaged in suppressing the Taliban across the country. Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government. This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021