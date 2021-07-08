Left Menu

Majority of UK military personnel withdrawn from Afghanistan, says PM Johnson

London [UK], July 8 (ANI/Sputnik) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday said that all British troops are returning to the United Kingdom from Afghanistan, adding that the majority of personnel is already withdrawn.

Updated: 08-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:27 IST
Majority of UK military personnel withdrawn from Afghanistan, says PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], July 8 (ANI/Sputnik) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday said that all British troops are returning to the United Kingdom from Afghanistan, adding that the majority of personnel is already withdrawn. "All British troops assigned to NATO's mission in Afghanistan are now returning home. For obvious reasons, I will not disclose the timetable of our departure, but I can tell the House [of Commons] that most of our personnel have already left," Johnson told the UK parliament.

The prime minister said that the UK did not underestimate the challenge of the NATO mission in Afghanistan and pledged to continue supporting Kabul after troops' withdrawal. "The international military presence in Afghanistan was never intended to be permanent. We and our NATO allies were always going to withdraw our forces. The only question was when, and there could never be a perfect moment," Johnson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

