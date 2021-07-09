Jaishankar, Lavrov review preparations for India-Russia bilateral Annual Summit

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said he had a productive meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and reviewed preparations for India-Russia bilateral Annual Summit. Both the leaders also discussed regional issues like Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Libya and the Caucasus, ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "A warm and productive meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov. Reviewed preparations for our bilateral Annual Summit. Wide-ranging discussion on regional issues: Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Libya and Caucasus; ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific." Jaishanakar, who is here on a three-day visit, said that they spoke about recent global developments including Russia-US relations.

"Spoke about recent global developments including Russia-US relations. Satisfied with our cooperation in multilateral organisations including UNSC. The quality of conversation reflected our special and privileged strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, addressing a joint press conference with Lavrov, EAM Jaishankar said the situation in Afghanistan occupied a lot of attention during the talks with Lavrov as he emphasised the need for both India and Russia to work together to ensure that the progress in the economic, social and democratic terms are maintained in the war-torn country.

This remark comes as Afghanistan has witnessed a record level of violence since the US announced its withdrawal from the country. With the latest August 31 deadline approaching, the Taliban is gaining more and more territory. The minister said both believe that cooperation in fighting COVID-19 is not only good for two of us but it has positive implications for the rest of the world.

On another front, EAM Jaishankar said, "Overall our sense of economic partnership and science and technology partnership is positive. It was a good discussion." (ANI)

