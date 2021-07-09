Left Menu

Nagma Mohamed Mallick appointed India's next Ambassador to Poland

Nagma Mohamed Mallick has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Poland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:16 IST
Nagma Mohamed Mallick has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Poland. An IFS officer of 1991 cadre, she is at present Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Nagma Mohamed Mallick, presently Additional Secretary has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland," MEA said in a release. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

