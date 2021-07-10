Left Menu

Heavy rainfall alert in 3 Kyushu prefectures

The administration has urged 1,20,000 households in three prefectures of Japan to immediately ensure protection following heavy rainfall alerts in the region.

ANI | Kyushu | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:17 IST
Heavy rainfall alert in 3 Kyushu prefectures
Japan Flag . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The administration has urged 1,20,000 households in three prefectures of Japan to immediately ensure protection following heavy rainfall alerts in the region. People from Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Kumamoto in southwest Japan were advised to seek protection from the heavy rains, NHK World reported.

On Saturday morning, officials issued the highest-level alert on the five-level disaster warning scale which involves more than 2,40,000 people in the region. The alert also directed heavy rainfall in the cities of Izumi, Isa and Satsumasendai, and the towns of Satsuma and Yusui in Kagoshima Prefecture, NHK World reported.

Officials suggest water levels in many rivers of Kyusu prefectures are dangerously high. They say one river in Kagoshima is already at risk of flooding. People on Saturday morning captured footage showing torrents of water gushing through residential areas as reported by NHK World. Kyushu Railway Company has also decided to suspend shinkansen services between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations for a day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021