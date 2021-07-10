Left Menu

Journalist body urges Pak govt to amend proposed legislation targeting scribes

Raising concern about the new law that threatens press freedom in Pakistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to amend the proposed legislation.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:14 IST
Journalist body urges Pak govt to amend proposed legislation targeting scribes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Raising concern about the new law that threatens press freedom in Pakistan, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to amend the proposed legislation. Last month, the Punjab Provincial Assembly passed the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act, 2021, a bill that empowers the speaker to form a judicial committee with the ability to penalize journalists over their coverage of the legislative body, according to news reports.

If enacted, that judicial committee would have the power to conduct summary trials and sentence journalists to up to six months in jail and fine them up to 10,000 rupees (USD 63) on the basis of a complaint by any assembly member, CPJ said citing local media reports. "The Punjab Provincial Assembly's move to authorize summary trials and sentencing for journalists amounts to a direct assault on press freedom in Pakistan and a threat to any journalist covering the assembly," said Steven Butler, CPJ's Asia program coordinator, in Washington, D.C. "Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar must reject the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Act unless all provisions threatening freedom of expression are removed."

CPJ was not able to obtain the text of the bill, which has not been published on the provincial assembly's website. The bill empowers the assembly's sergeant-at-arms to arrest journalists within the assembly without a warrant on the order of the speaker, and includes three-month prison terms for "publishing any false or perverted report of any debate or proceedings," "misrepresenting any speech made by a member before the Assembly," or "making or publishing any maliciously false, scandalous, defamatory, or derogatory statement concerning any Member," according to those reports.

Journalists could be sentenced to six months in prison and a fine if convicted of "using criminal force to obstruct, assault, threaten, or insult" any assembly member or officer. Defendants in those cases would be able to appeal their verdicts, but only to the speaker of the assembly, according to media reports.

Responding to journalist protests against the proposed bill, Sarwar earlier this month announced that he would work with Elahi to revoke all of its press-related provisions, according to The Nation. On July 5, Elahi announced a number of revisions to the bill, according to news reports. However, in a joint statement published that day, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and the Lahore-based Joint Action Committee, a coalition of civil society groups, rejected those revisions and demanded that Section 21 of the bill be totally abolished, as it empowers the speaker to reintroduce the revised and omitted clauses at any time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021