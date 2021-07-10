Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rise to 188,752 in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 188,752 after 4,377 new infections were reported in Myanmar in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports on Saturday.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 188,752 after 4,377 new infections were reported in Myanmar in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports on Saturday. A total of 71 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 3,756 so far, the release said.

As of Saturday, 144,809 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Myanmar reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

