EAM Jaishankar, Georgian counterpart unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tbilisi Park

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tbilisi Park here on Saturday.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:29 IST
EAM Jaishankar, Georgian counterpart unveil Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tbilisi Park. Image Credit: ANI
  • Georgia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tbilisi Park here on Saturday. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "A fitting conclusion to a memorable visit. Joined by VPM/FM @DZalkaliani in unveiling the Mahatma Gandhi statue in a prominent Tbilisi Park."

Jaishankar arrived in Tbilisi on Friday on a two-day official visit. Jaishankar was received by his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on his arrival. Earlier in the day, both the ministers held a bilateral meeting and discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity between the two countries.

"It was a very good discussion. We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There're some big Indian projects in Georgia," said EAM Jaishankar. Meanwhile, Jaishankar handed over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan to the Government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in the presence of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.St. Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen who attained martyrdom. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St. Augustine Convent in Old Goa, India, on the basis of medieval Portuguese records. (ANI)

