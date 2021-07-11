Left Menu

Not worried about security on Iran-Afghan border: Foreign Ministry

Iran foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed confidence that the eastern border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 11-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 11:44 IST
Not worried about security on Iran-Afghan border: Foreign Ministry
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed confidence that the eastern border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about the security, The Khaama Press reported citing the Commander of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the Taliban gaining control of districts from the government forces, the Pak foreign minister Mahmoud Quraishi said that both, Iran and Pakistan will equally plunge into the crisis of Afghan refugees. As the violence continues to intensify in Afghanistan amid US drawdown, a major refugee crisis is emerging with neighbouring countries staring at an exodus of refugees fleeing the war-like situation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has regained control over Parwan's Sorkh Parsa and Sheikh Ali districts, Shorabak district in Kandahar and Alishing district in Laghman in the past 24 hours. The Afghan government officials have also dismissed claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021