Not worried about security on Iran-Afghan border: Foreign Ministry

Iran foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed confidence that the eastern border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Border with Afghanistan is safe and peaceful and there is nothing to worry about the security, The Khaama Press reported citing the Commander of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Following the Taliban gaining control of districts from the government forces, the Pak foreign minister Mahmoud Quraishi said that both, Iran and Pakistan will equally plunge into the crisis of Afghan refugees. As the violence continues to intensify in Afghanistan amid US drawdown, a major refugee crisis is emerging with neighbouring countries staring at an exodus of refugees fleeing the war-like situation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has regained control over Parwan's Sorkh Parsa and Sheikh Ali districts, Shorabak district in Kandahar and Alishing district in Laghman in the past 24 hours. The Afghan government officials have also dismissed claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. (ANI)

