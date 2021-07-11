Left Menu

Turkey bus accident kills 12, injures 26

At least 12 people were killed and 26 others injured after a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed on Sunday in eastern Turkey.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 11-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 20:15 IST
Turkey bus accident kills 12, injures 26
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], July 11 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people were killed and 26 others injured after a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed on Sunday in eastern Turkey. A vehicle, carrying migrants in the Muradiye district of eastern Van province near the Turkish border with Iran, caught fire after the driver lost control of the bus, the local governorate said in a statement.

The organizer of the transfer and 11 migrants died in the accident, 26 injured migrants are taken under treatment at nearby hospitals. The owner of the bus has been detained.

Turkey has been a transit point for migrants mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan who aim to cross into Europe. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

