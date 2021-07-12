Left Menu

No plans to announce mutual vaccine recognition with Russia at September Forum: China

Vladivostok [Russia] July 12 (ANI/Sputnik) The Consulate General of China in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Monday denied media reports that the two countries are planning to announce the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines during a forum in Vladivostok in September.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Vladivostok [Russia] July 12 (ANI/Sputnik) The Consulate General of China in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Monday denied media reports that the two countries are planning to announce the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines during a forum in Vladivostok in September. Last week, Russian Far Eastern media reported that the Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok Yan Wenbin had told reporters that the decision on mutual vaccine recognition by China and Russia would soon be made known. The governments were reportedly still having the final discussions on the issue. Some news owlets speculated that the final decision would be announced at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Consulate General of China in Vladivostok would like to stress that this information does not correspond to reality. At the moment, the Consulate General does not possess any further information on this issue," the mission said. Earlier, media outlets speculated that Russia and China have agreed to mutually recognize each other proprietary vaccines, Sputnik V and CoronaVac. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

