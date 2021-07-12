Left Menu

Australian Ambassador to India expresses grief over people dying in Rajasthan due to lightening

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Monday expressed grief over the death of people due to lightning in several districts of India's Rajasthan.

12-07-2021
Australian Ambassador to India expresses grief over people dying in Rajasthan due to lightening
Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell on Monday expressed grief over the death of people due to lightning in several districts of India's Rajasthan. "Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in parts of India. My condolences to the families of the deceased" Farrell said in a tweet.

Several people have lost their lives in various places in Rajasthan including Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran districts. According to Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. "With the help of locals, we rescued around 29 people from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them. They were taken to the hospital. Of these, 16 people have died," he added. (ANI)

