Multiple people killed in Canada crane collapse

July 13 (Xinhua)

ANI | Ottawa | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Multiple people were killed and three others wounded after a crane collapsed in Kelowna city of Canada's British Columbia province Monday, according to Global News. The crane attached to a high-rise building under construction collapsed around 11 am (1800 GMT) Monday, falling into an adjacent building and a home.

TV video from the scene shows major damage to the building and at least one vehicle. A 250-foot (76.2-meter) radius surrounding the building has been evacuated in case the rest of the crane was to collapse. The city has declared a local state of emergency in response to the threat to people and property caused by the collapse.

