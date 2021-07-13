Left Menu

Russia registers 24,702 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,702 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,833,175, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

13-07-2021
Russia registered 24,702 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,833,175, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 24,702 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,894 cases (11.7%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.43%.

Moscow confirmed 4,991 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,550 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,936 cases. The response center reported 780 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's total death toll to 144,492.

In the same 24 hours, 19,566 COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,236,214.

