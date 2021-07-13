4 civilians killed, 5 injured in Kabul blast
At least four civilians were killed and five others suffered injuries in a blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, local media reported citing a police statement.
At least four civilians were killed and five others suffered injuries in a blast in Kabul city on Tuesday, local media reported citing a police statement. The blast occurred about 2:50 pm local time in the Sar-e-Chawk area on Maiwand Street in Kabul's PD1, Tolo News reported.
"The type of the blast and the target is not yet clear," the statement said, adding that "investigations are underway." Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence across the country as the Taliban make rapid advances and taking control of more and more territory in the war-torn country.
The Taliban say they already control 85 per cent of the country. (ANI)
