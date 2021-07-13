Left Menu

Over 5000 families displaced by violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Increasing violence between Taliban and the Afghan forces has left more than five thousand families homeless in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:29 IST
Over 5000 families displaced by violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Increasing violence between Taliban and the Afghan forces has left more than five thousand families homeless in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local media reported. These families have left behind all their belongings and believe that their material might have been looted. The Taliban fighters have been waging war now in PD7 of Kandahar province and got even closer to the central prison of the province, the Khaama Press reported citing local sources.

Arghistan, Khurabak, Khakriz, Maiwand, Panjwaee, Maroof, Ghorak, and Shawalikot districts of Kandahar province are said to be under the Taliban's control now. Kandahar officials, have however, informed that reinforcement has been dispatched and the province will soon be under the control of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence across the country as the Taliban have made rapid advances and are taking control of more and more territory in the war-torn country.The Taliban say they already control 85 per cent of the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021