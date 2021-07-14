Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Maldivian President, reviews progress of bilateral development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih and reviewed the progress of bilateral development projects between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih and reviewed the progress of bilateral development projects between the two countries. PM Modi also assured him of India's support to Maldives against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Spoke with President @ibusolih of Maldives. Assured him of India's commitment to support Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also reviewed progress of bilateral development projects," PM Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated for the election of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President.

Maldives had won the election to the post of the UNGA President during the elections held at the UN headquarters in New York. India had extended its support for Shahid during the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to the Maldives in November 2020. In January this year, Maldives President had congratulated PM Modi and his government for the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In a Twitter post, Solih had expressed confidence in seeing an end to the ongoing pandemic that has claimed several lives across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

