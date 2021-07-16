Left Menu

S Korea: 35 million doses of COVID vaccines to be supplied in July-August

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:21 IST
42 million doses will be provided in September. (Photo: NEWSIS). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], July 16 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korean government announced that it has secured 21.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is going to supply 35 million doses of vaccine from Friday (July 16) to the end of August. Bae Kyung Taek, the general situation team director of Central Disease Control Headquarters (CDCH) announced at regular briefing held on July 15, "799,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived on July 14, and total 21.5 million doses of vaccine were secured as of July 15. 2.88 million doses of vaccines which were scheduled to be supplied in July have been secured."

According to the COVID-19 vaccination response team, a total of 2.88 million doses of vaccines were secured in July, including 2.127 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and about 750,000 doses of Moderna vaccine. The government will supply 35 million doses of vaccines from today to the end of August, and about 42 million doses in September.

The vaccines supplied in July and August includes Astrazeneca (AZ), Pfizer, Moderna and Jansen. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

