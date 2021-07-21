Bangladesh records 7,614 new COVID-19 cases, 173 more deaths

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 11,36,503 and death toll at 18,498, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The official data showed that 24,979 more samples have been tested across Bangladesh as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 961,044 including 9,704 new recoveries Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.63 percent and the current recovery rate 84.56 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

