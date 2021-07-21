Left Menu

Bangladesh records 7,614 new COVID-19 cases, 173 more deaths

Bangladesh reported 7,614 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 11,36,503 and death toll at 18,498, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The official data showed that 24,979 more samples have been tested across Bangladesh as of Wednesday morning.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 961,044 including 9,704 new recoveries Wednesday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.63 percent and the current recovery rate 84.56 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

