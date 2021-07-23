Left Menu

S.Korea to extend toughest social-distancing rules in capital area for 2 weeks

South Korea's health authorities decided Friday to extend the toughest social-distancing rules in the capital area for two more weeks amid the continued resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: 23-07-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 12:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [Korea] July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea's health authorities decided Friday to extend the toughest social-distancing rules in the capital area for two more weeks amid the continued resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Level 4 social-distancing guideline, the highest in the country's four-tier quarantine rules, will be kept in place in Seoul, its surrounding Gyeonggi province, and the western port city of Incheon for two more weeks until August 8.

It came as the COVID-19 resurgence here showed no signs of moderating. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,630 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 185,733. The daily caseload was down from the record high of 1,842 tallied in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for the 17th consecutive day. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,527.

The recent resurgence was attributed to cluster infections in the greater Seoul area. Of the new cases, 516 were Seoul residents. The number of people residing in Gyeonggi province and Incheon who tested positive was 403 and 90 respectively.

Under the Level 4 guideline, any private gathering of three or more people is banned after 6:00 p.m. local time in the metropolitan area. Before 6:00 p.m., the gathering of four people is allowed. Risky entertainment facilities, including nightclubs, are prohibited from running the business for two weeks. All the other multi-use facilities, such as restaurants and cafes, are allowed to open until 10:00 PM.

No event is permitted except a one-person protest, and sports events can be held without spectators. Students can attend only online classes and companies are recommended to let employees work from home. In religious facilities, up to 19 people can attend offline worship services. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

