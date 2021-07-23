Left Menu

US indicts 9 persons associated with China's covert hunt of dissidents

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday indicted nine persons associated with the Chinese covert operation 'Fox hunt', who use to forcibly repatriate Beijing's dissidents.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 13:41 IST
US indicts 9 persons associated with China's covert hunt of dissidents
US Department of Justice. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Thursday indicted nine persons associated with the Chinese covert operation 'Fox hunt', who use to forcibly repatriate Beijing's dissidents. The nine people, including Chinese nationals and an American private investigator, were charged with acting as illegal agents of China, conspiracy and illegal stalking of dissidents and Beijing regime critics between 2016 and 2019, reported Washington Times.

One of those indicted was identified as Tu Lan, a prosecutor with the Hanyang People's Procuratorate, near Wuhan, China. Court documents charge that Tu travelled to the United States and directed the harassment campaign and ordered another defendant to destroy evidence in the FBI's investigation, reported Washington Post.

Prosecutors said the men were operating under the direction of the Chinese Communist government and spied on and harassed US residents, pressuring them to return to China. "Fox Hunt is a sweeping bid by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping to target Chinese nationals he sees as threats and who live outside of China across the world," FBI Director Christopher A Wray said in a speech last year.

Many of Fox Hunt targets reside in the United States and are citizens or permanent residents, the indictment said. Federal enforcement officials had already targeted the operation as a threat before Thursday's indictments were unsealed, reported Washington Times. Chinese Fox Hunt teams are made up of undercover agents from the government's Ministry of Public Security, who were recruited to target dissidents, human rights activists and other political opponents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021