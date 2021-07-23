Afghan forces gains control over Herat's Karokh district

The Afghan government forces have gained control over Herat's Karokh district from the clutches of the Taliban. At least 152 Taliban terrorists were also killed while 52 were wounded during the fight, Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman informed.

"Other parts of the province will soon be liberated, the Taliban suffered heavy casualties and fled the district. The district is now completely under the control of ANDSF," Afghan Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter. Recently, Over 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in recent months.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has informed that it would evacuate 2,500 Afghan visa seekers along with their families who worked for America during the war against the Taliban and would house them in a military base in Virginia till their visas get cleared. (ANI)

