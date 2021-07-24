Left Menu

Over 13,000 evacuated from Marikina river areas in Philippines over flood threat: Reports

The authorities have evacuated more than 13,000 people residing near the Marikina River east of the capital of Manila due to the threat of flooding, media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The authorities have evacuated more than 13,000 people residing near the Marikina River east of the capital of Manila due to the threat of flooding, media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). As a result of heavy rains, the water level of the river has breached 16 meters (52.5 feet), prompting the authorities to declare the second alert level on Saturday morning, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported.

As of 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), as many as 3,030 families, or 13,006 people, have been transported to evacuation centers, the broadcaster added. A number of areas in Manila remain flooded due to nonstop rains, CNN Philippines said, citing the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

