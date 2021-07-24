Left Menu

US, EU, NATO release joint statement urging halt in fighting in Afghanistan, say don't support govt imposed by military force

The United States, the European Union and NATO have released a joint communique outlining five key elements for the future government of Afghanistan in order to be supported by the international community.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:20 IST
US, EU, NATO release joint statement urging halt in fighting in Afghanistan, say don't support govt imposed by military force
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United States, the European Union and NATO have released a joint communique outlining five key elements for the future government of Afghanistan in order to be supported by the international community. The countries in their discussion on Afghanistan said that they are closely monitoring the situation in the country and called for a halt in the fighting stating that the conflict does not have a military solution, The Khaama Press reported citing the US-Europe Communique on Afghanistan.

Special Representatives and Special Envoys of the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, Norway, and the UK met in Rome on July 22 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the developments in peace negotiations after the fresh round of talks in Doha between Taliban and the High Peace Council for Reconciliation led by Abdullah-Abdullah. The communique also called on all parties to reduce violence and protect civilians, respecting their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The US and EU nations called for an immediate ceasefire. They appealed to the Taliban and the Afghan government to sit down and work out a negotiated settlement. They also urged the Taliban to reduce violence, uphold their commitments to protect Afghanistan's infrastructure, protect civilians and cooperate on humanitarian assistance, particularly as the Afghan people suffer acutely from the effects of COVID-19 and drought, in addition to violence.

The five elements of the joint communique include inclusive governance; the right to elect political leaders; protections for human rights, including rights of women, youth, and minorities; commitments on counter-terrorism, including to ensure that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists; and adherence to international law, including international humanitarian law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021