INS Airavat reaches Indonesia with 300 oxygen concentrators, 100 MT of LMO

INS Airavat on Sunday reached Indonesia with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:04 IST
INS Airavat reached Indonesia with 300 oxygen concentrators, and 100 MTof Liquid Medical Oxygen (Twitter/Embassy of India, Bahrain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

INS Airavat on Sunday reached Indonesia with 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen. "INS Airavat reaches #Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO)," tweeted Embassy of India, Bahrain.

The ship brought five cryogenic containers containing 100 MT of LMO and 300 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia in its fight against the ongoing pandemic. India and Indonesia enjoy close cultural and commercial ties. Both countries have been working together in the maritime domain towards a safer Indo-Pacific. The navies regularly carry out joint naval exercises in the form of bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the coronavirus cases across the archipelago rose by 45,416 within the past 24 hours to 3,127,826 with the death toll adding by 1,415 to 82,013.Additional 39,767 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,471,678, according to the ministry.The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces and the more transmissible virus Delta variant has contributed to the surges in COVID-19 cases in some of the country's regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

