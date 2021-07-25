Left Menu

2 PTI workers shot dead in clash with PPP activists at polling station in PoK's Kotli district amid polls

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were killed in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as polling for 45 seats of Legislative Assembly started on Sunday.

ANI | Kotli | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:21 IST
2 PTI workers shot dead in clash with PPP activists at polling station in PoK's Kotli district amid polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoK

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were killed in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as polling for 45 seats of Legislative Assembly started on Sunday. The two PTI workers were shot dead by unidentified persons at a polling station in the jurisdiction of Naarr police station in Charhoi, Kotli, Dawn reported citing a police official.

Muhammad Shabbir, an official at Naarr police station, identified the victims as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan. He added that the clash erupted between PPP and PTI workers at about 9:15 am at the Mithi Jand polling station. In the ensuing gunfire, Ahmed was killed on the spot and Ramzan died on the way to the hospital, Dawn further reported.

While in a separate incident, five police constables were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in LA-32 constituency, said Jhelum valley district SP Riaz Mughal. Meanwhile, the PPP has complained to the AJK Election Commission, alleging that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process.

In a letter addressed to the PoK Election Commission's secretary, PPP's Central Election Cell in charge Taj Haider said that the chief polling agent for the LA-30 constituency was arrested "immediately after the start of polling in order to influence the election of our candidate". After weeks-long political rallies throughout PoK, polling for the occupied region's Legislative Assembly was held today.

Over three million voters will elect their representatives for PoK Legislative Assembly for the next term. A total of 587 candidates are contesting the polls in 33 constituencies of PoK districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of refugees settled in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021