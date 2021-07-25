Left Menu

Planner of rocket attacks on Afghanistan's Presidential Palace held

The organiser of the rocket attacks on the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers was arrested along with three others in Kabul city, said officials on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:09 IST
The organiser of the rocket attacks on the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers was arrested along with three others in Kabul city, said officials on Sunday. Spokesperson of Interior Ministry Miriwais Stankezai informed that the arrests were made during an Afghan special forces operation in PD5 of Kabul city, reported TOLOnews.

"The main organizer's name is Momen and he was also involved in several attacks in Paghman district of Kabul," Stanekzai said. "All of these people arrested are members of the Taliban," he added.

However, the Taliban has not yet commented on the arrest of these people, as per TOLOnews. Earlier on Tuesday, three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers.

The rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's District 2. (ANI)

