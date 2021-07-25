Planner of rocket attacks on Afghanistan's Presidential Palace held
The organiser of the rocket attacks on the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers was arrested along with three others in Kabul city, said officials on Sunday.
"The main organizer's name is Momen and he was also involved in several attacks in Paghman district of Kabul," Stanekzai said. "All of these people arrested are members of the Taliban," he added.
However, the Taliban has not yet commented on the arrest of these people, as per TOLOnews. Earlier on Tuesday, three rockets landed in areas near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers.
The rockets were fired from the Parwan-e-Se area and landed in Bagh-e-Ali Mardan and Chaman-e-Hozori areas in Kabul's District 1 and Manabe Bashari area in Kabul's District 2. (ANI)
