Left Menu

2 dead, 3 missing after bridge collapse in south China

At least two people died while three others remain missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed on Sunday morning in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:08 IST
2 dead, 3 missing after bridge collapse in south China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least two people died while three others remain missing after part of a bridge under construction collapsed on Sunday morning in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Five workers engaged in the construction of the Jinhai Bridge fell into the sea following the collapse of the bridge's box girder around 9:25 am (local time), according to the Zhuhai municipal emergency management bureau, reported Xinhua.

The bodies of two workers have been found by Sunday afternoon. A rescue and search operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021