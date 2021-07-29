Left Menu

'China hopes Taliban will make clean break with terrorist outfits including ETIM'

China has conveyed to the visiting Taliban delegation that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) poses a direct threat to its national security and territorial integrity and combating the ETIM is a common responsibility for the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry readout said.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:12 IST
'China hopes Taliban will make clean break with terrorist outfits including ETIM'
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi meets with Head of the Afghan Taliban Political Commission Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Photo Credit: Chinese Embassy in Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has conveyed to the visiting Taliban delegation that the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) poses a direct threat to its national security and territorial integrity and combating the ETIM is a common responsibility for the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry readout said. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered this message during a meeting with the Head of the Afghan Taliban Political Commission Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday in Tianjin.

"We hope the Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations including the ETIM and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and cooperation in the region," the Chinese readout said. China is worried about the instability to come in the country, a revival of the ETIM, its cross-border agitation and terrorism in the Xinjiang region. The ETIM, also known as the Turkistan Islamic Movement, is an ethnic Uyghur group active in Afghanistan that has long sought to achieve independence for Xinjiang, which it envisions as a future "East Turkestan."

During the meeting with the Taliban leaders, Wang Yi pointed out that the Afghan Taliban is an important military and political force in Afghanistan and is expected to play an important role in the country's peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process. "We hope that the Afghan Taliban will put the interests of the country and nation first, hold high the banner of peace talks, set the goal of peace, build a positive image and pursue an inclusive policy."

Meanwhile, Baradar assured Beijing that the Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China. This meeting comes at a time when the US military is barely weeks away from completion. Beijing has been closely watching the progress of US troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and sought to play a bigger role in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021