Foreign Secretary Shringla called for early removal of travel restrictions during UK visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who visited United Kingdom London last week, talked about the need for early removal of restrictions imposed on travel from India and the mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates during his discussions. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at the regular media briefing on Thursday that the Foreign Secretary visited the UK on July 23-24 to conduct a review of the comprehensive strategic partnership launched at the India-UK Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers on May 4.

The spokesperson said that the Foreign Secretary held detailed meetings with his counterparts and also met a cross-section of opinion builders including think tanks and parliamentarians. In the discussions, the implementation of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 was assessed.

"The need for early removal of restrictions imposed on travel from India and the mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates was raised," Bagchi said. He said several issues of bilateral interest including implementation of the migration and mobility partnership, global innovation partnership, climate action, return of economic offenders, defence and security ties, regional issues including Afghanistan, UNSC and Commonwealth matters were discussed. (ANI)

