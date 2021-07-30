Left Menu

Over 24,000 Taliban killed, wounded in 4 months: Afghan Ministry

Over 24,000 Taliban has been killed and wounded in battles with the Afghan security forces over the past four months.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:41 IST
Over 24,000 Taliban killed, wounded in 4 months: Afghan Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Over 24,000 Taliban has been killed and wounded in battles with the Afghan security forces over the past four months. Citing the data of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, Tolo News reported that during the period running from April to July the Taliban launched 22,000 attacks in various parts of the country and the attacks resulted in the killing and wounding of 24,000 Taliban.

"The influx of more than 10,000 terrorists from outside Afghanistan in order to increase the violence shows that there are also foreign hands behind the war in Afghanistan," said Sayed Abdullah Hashemi, an official of the State Ministry for Peace Affairs. Meanwhile, Attaullah Salim, the deputy head of the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR), said that the current war in Afghanistan has no religious legitimacy, adding that the Taliban must end the violence.

"We support discussions on all issues including the issue of prisoners and the removal of names from the blacklist including a debate on the Constitution," said Salim, referring to Taliban prisoners. He said that the Taliban have not announced when they are ready to hold the next round of talks, reported Tolo News.

"Discussions move on between our contact groups and the Taliban movement," said Salim. The Taliban have so far not commented on the statistics about their casualties.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. According to the numbers by the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, during this period 5,777 civilians were also killed including women and children, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021