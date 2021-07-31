Left Menu

Afghan forces regain control over Guzara district from Taliban

The Afghan forces have regained control over the Guzara district from the Taliban in the western province in Herat, the country's Defence Ministry said.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan forces have regained control over the Guzara district from the Taliban in the western province in Herat, the country's Defence Ministry said. During the recapture, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) killed and wounded over 100 Talib terrorists. Also, a large number of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

"ANDSF and Public Uprising Forces with support from Afghan Air Force (AAF) recaptured the Guzara district of Herat province, from Taliban terrorists, control today. Over 100 Talib terrorists were killed and wounded as result. Additionally, a large number of their weapons and Amos were destroyed," the ministry tweeted late on Friday. Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban have intensified their offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces.

This comes in wake of foreign troops drawdown from the war-torn country. Over the last few weeks, they captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

The Taliban seized over 193 district centres and 19 border districts, according to the Afghan foreign ministry. The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross border movements and trade in these areas.

The ministry further disclosed that since April 14, nearly 4,000 ANDSF personnel had been killed, over 7,000 injured and about 1,600 captured by the Taliban. As many as 2,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the violence, while 2,200 were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

