Left Menu

46 pc people rate Imran Khan's PTI provincial government's performance in Punjab as bad

According to the latest survey, 46 per cent of the people in Punjab rated Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) provincial government's performance as bad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:31 IST
46 pc people rate Imran Khan's PTI provincial government's performance in Punjab as bad
Pakistan Prime Minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

According to the latest survey, 46 per cent of the people in Punjab rated Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) provincial government's performance as bad. The voters had a mixed reaction to the situation, on the one hand, half of the voters (49 per cent) were not happy with the rising prices of daily essentials and (57 per cent) declaring things not heading in the right direction, reported The News International.

The Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) conducted an all-Punjab survey to gauge the feelings of voters and gauge their perception of the current political situation. PTI has completed three years in Punjab but the people are still facing many problems who questioned the performance of Imran Khan's party in the province. 32 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with their performance in the province.

The majority 64 per cent of the respondents said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government opposition alliance, should confront the government regarding price rise, inflation, unemployment, poverty and corruption. 49 per cent of the respondents reported Price hike/inflation as the most important issue they are facing these days, while 19 per cent said unemployment, followed by 13 per cent poverty, and another 9 per cent said corruption, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021