Nepal President approves recommendation of Prabhu Ram Sharma as new Nepal Army Chief

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the recommendation from the cabinet to appoint Prabhu Ram Sharma as Chief of the Nepal Army.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:23 IST
Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari approves a recommendation from cabinet to appoint Prabhu Ram Sharma as Chief of Nepal Army.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the recommendation from the cabinet to appoint Prabhu Ram Sharma as Chief of the Nepal Army. Last month, a cabinet meeting had recommended Sharma's name as acting chief of the national army as the incumbent army chief Purna Chandra Thapa was taking a leave from August 8.

Sharma will be taking over the charge from September 9, a release from President Office stated. An alumnus of National Defense College in India, he holds a Master's Degree in History from the Tribhuvan University, Nepal, and a Master of Philosophy in Defense and Strategic Study from the University of Madras, India. (ANI)

