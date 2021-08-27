Nepal President approves recommendation of Prabhu Ram Sharma as new Nepal Army Chief

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has approved the recommendation from the cabinet to appoint Prabhu Ram Sharma as Chief of the Nepal Army. Last month, a cabinet meeting had recommended Sharma's name as acting chief of the national army as the incumbent army chief Purna Chandra Thapa was taking a leave from August 8.

Sharma will be taking over the charge from September 9, a release from President Office stated. An alumnus of National Defense College in India, he holds a Master's Degree in History from the Tribhuvan University, Nepal, and a Master of Philosophy in Defense and Strategic Study from the University of Madras, India. (ANI)

