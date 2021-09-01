Left Menu

Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan, recalls victims of enforced disappearances

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.'

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:13 IST
Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan, recalls victims of enforced disappearances
Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan, recalls victims of enforced disappearance [Image: Reuters image]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.' The rally was conducted to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and was headed by HRCP senior officials and was attended in large numbers by families of victims, social and political workers, and representatives of trade unions, Express Tribune reported.

Speakers of the rally, addressing the attendees, said that the ongoing enforced disappearances of citizens were living proof of the failures of democratic and constitutional institutions in Pakistan. Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the minority communities. While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhuman torture in army secrets cells, Dawn reported.

"Despite the existence of parliaments and proper judicial channels in the country, social and political workers are not given a chance to prove their innocence and are disappeared for years by organizations that are never held accountable for their unconstitutional acts," Express Tribune reported citing the speaker. Earlier in June, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has protested across Europe to condemn forceful abductions of political activities by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

A Shia political group in Pakistan expressed that their community feels like they are being targeted in the country. The remarks from Maulana Sadiq Jaffery, Secretary-General of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen came while he was asking the whereabouts of missing Shia persons in the country, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021