Left Menu

Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding

A state of emergency has been imposed in New York as the city witnessed the record-breaking rain brought by the remnants of the Ida tropical storm.

ANI | New York | Updated: 02-09-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 11:06 IST
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
In New York City, a flash flood emergency was also declared for the first time as subway stations.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A state of emergency has been imposed in New York as the city witnessed the record-breaking rain brought by the remnants of the Ida tropical storm. "I'm declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We're enduring a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," Bill de Blasio wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

"We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans," Murphy tweeted. "Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe." In New York City, a flash flood emergency was also declared for the first time as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers, ABC reported.

The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. The effort including using high-axle vehicles bought after Superstorm Sandy. New York City airports LaGuardia and JFK reported flight disruptions, and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport said it was experiencing severe flooding and suspended all flight activity.

Several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021