COVID-19: India gifts two mobile oxygen plant to Bangladesh

India has gifted two mobile medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh to support the country's fight against COVID-19. The Indian Navy Ship Savitri carrying two plants arrived at Chattogram harbour in Bangladesh on Thursday.

"Working together as close partners INS Savitri arrived at Chattogram harbour on 02 Sep 2021 and was ceremonially received by #Bangladesh authorities. Ship carries 2 Mobile Oxygen Plants as a gift from people of India to people of Bangladesh to support the fight against #COVID19," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted. INS Savitri left Visakhapatnam on Monday with two 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP), one each for Bangladesh Navy and Dhaka Medical College, and will reach Chittagong on September 2, the ministry of defence had said in a statement.

"India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The people of India and Bangladesh also share close cultural bonds and a shared vision of democratic society and a rules-based order," the statement added. INS Savitri, is an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Indian Navy under the Eastern Naval Command based at Visakhapatnam.

As part of the Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the region and has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions spanning the entire extent of the Indian Ocean including South/ South East Asia and East Africa. Earlier, Indian Naval Ship Shakti had transported 100 T of LMO to Colombo, Sri Lanka, whilst INS Airavat is currently on a deployment to South East Asia for trans-shipment of medical aid to Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. (ANI)

