INS Savitri reaches Chattogram to deliver medical supplies

Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri reached Bangladesh's Chattogram harbour on Thursday carrying two 960 Litres Per Minute (LPM) Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP). The MOPs have been shipped to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chattogram | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:13 IST
INS Savitri. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri reached Bangladesh's Chattogram harbour on Thursday carrying two 960 Litres Per Minute (LPM) Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP). The MOPs have been shipped to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "#INSSavitri reached Chattogram harbour, #Bangladesh today. The 2 #MedicalOxygen Plants (MOP) have been developed & manufactured by @DRDOIndia."

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by Bangladesh Navy and the mobile plants were received by the Commanding Officer of BNS Patenga Navy Hospital and representatives from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Commanding Officer of the ship also called on the Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority to reaffirm India's solidarity and partnership with Bangladesh.

Following all Covid-19 protocols, the ship's crew will also participate in professional and social exchanges with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy, further enhancing synergy between the two navies. The ship is also scheduled to participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with BN ship on 03 September on departure from port.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The two countries have had regular maritime interactions in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

