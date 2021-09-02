Left Menu

Nepali Army DG Military Training and Doctrine Shrestha calls on Army chief Naravane

Nepal's Army Director General of Military Training & Doctrine Niranjan Kumar Shrestha on Thursday called on Army Chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:17 IST
Nepal's Army Director General of Military Training & Doctrine Niranjan Kumar Shrestha with Army Chief General MM Naravane. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
"Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training & Doctrine, Nepali Army called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Earlier in July, Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

