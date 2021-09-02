Nepali Army DG Military Training and Doctrine Shrestha calls on Army chief Naravane

Nepal's Army Director General of Military Training & Doctrine Niranjan Kumar Shrestha on Thursday called on Army Chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General of Military Training & Doctrine, Nepali Army called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Earlier in July, Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Nepal's Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

