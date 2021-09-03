Senior Taliban leader meets German envoy, discusses Afghanistan situation
Taliban Political office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met with Germany's Ambassador to Afghanistan Marx Putzel on Friday, reported TOLOnews.
Taliban Political office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met with Germany's Ambassador to Afghanistan Marx Putzel on Friday, reported TOLOnews. Stanekzai and Putzel discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the reopening of Kabul Airport and the continuation of German humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.
The senior Taliban leader also met Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu on Thursday. The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country. (ANI)
