Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt, says local media

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan where the group seized control last control following months of offensives.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:16 IST
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Image Credit: ANI
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan where the group seized control last control following months of offensives. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, Tolo News reported citing sources from the Islamic group.

Earlier, the Taliban had announced that Haibatullah Akhunzada, may lead the forthcoming government in the country but the sources have informed that he will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam. Meanwhile, Taliban Political Office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai met with Germany's Ambassador to Afghanistan Marx Putzel on Friday.

Stanekzai and Putzel discussed the situation in Afghanistan, the reopening of Kabul Airport and the continuation of German humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews. The Taliban is expected to announce a new government in Afghanistan within hours amid the UN's warning of the impending food crisis, urging the global community to step up support for the war-ravaged country.

Media reports suggest that the cabinet could be presented after morning prayers on Friday and a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in the capital city Kabul. The Taliban has urged officials with the former government to stay in their roles. But in the face of a looming economic crisis, including a worsening cash shortage that has put strains on the availability of fuel, food and other staples, the past two weeks have been a scramble by the Taliban to establish themselves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

