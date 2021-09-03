Japan holds International stamp exhibition Philanippon 2021

Japan's largest convention centre Pacifico Yokohama recently hosted Japan World Stamp Exhibition. It is the anniversary of the founding of the postal service in Japan. It is held every 10 years since 1971.

This year marks the 6th time Japan hosts this event titled "The PHILANIPPON 2021". And to reflect the fact that 2021 marks the 150th anniversary of postal service in Japan, the exhibition introduced many items to broadly communicate to visitors.

It showcased the history and culture that has been created by the postal service during its long journey as well as the future potential of the industry going forward by using newly developed delivery robots and drones. "We are exhibiting many items like old post boxes and staff uniform, also an old variety of stamps and other goods. We also introduce rare world stamps. For example, this is the time of the Olympic and Paralympics games so we exhibit a special stamp collection for the event. We want to attract young people so we issued different figures and characters. We will keep introducing new ideas," said the Japan Post Service official.

In 1890, the first World Stamp Exhibition was held in London, marking the 50th year since the issuance of the world's first stamp, known as the "Penny Black". Today, The Philanippon 2021 with the theme "Celebrating 150 years of service, Delivering new value tomorrow." is dedicated to popularizing the postal service.

The purpose of the exhibition was to spread and develop stamp collecting, philately in Japan and throughout the world and to strive toward cultural exchange and international goodwill between countries and regions across the globe through postage stamps. I came to buy the international stamp edition and get it stamped at the booth; I do not want to only use the internet and email to send messages as I still like using stamps and letters, said a Visitor.

The event provides a good chance to enjoy the hobby of collecting stamps. Children were also happy to visit the event as many stamps had popular animation characters. "Philanippon 2021" introduces a postal service that will move beyond history and into tomorrow. (ANI)